Players Need Minimum Four Weeks Training Before Returning to Competitive Cricket: Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik feels players need a minimum of four weeks of training before they can get back to competitive cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik feels players need a minimum of four weeks of training before they can get back to competitive cricket.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Karthik said players have to start training slowly, especially if they are fast bowlers.

"I think a minimum of 4 weeks so that the body is used to playing," he said. "You need to start slowly first, it’s going to be quality then you need to slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity. To do that in a proper way, I think it will take at least 4 weeks, specially for the fast-bowlers because they are coming off a very quite time, to go and start bowling 140-150 clicks through the day, at different points of the day when the heat will vary, it’s going to be a good challenge for them, a massive challenge for them."

Karthik said he began training enthusiastically in the initial period of lockdown, but conceded he became 'disoriented' as the weeks went by.

"In the lockdown, initially, I was happy to train, I was happy to be at home doing stuff, but it go 2, then 3 and 4 weeks, I was kind of disoriented. I don’t know when my next cricket game is, what am I training for, it was boring at times," he said.

However, seeing his wife and India squash player Dipila Palikal train motivated him to keep pushing himself.

"So, then I see this person who is playing an individual sport, go and push yourself everyday you know. Same situation, she doesn’t know when the next tournament is," he said. "I have a feeling cricket will probably start before squash, but she’s still training like this without any game around the corner. That’s when you see somebody doing that at home and you feel like, ‘I also need to push myself.’

"When you see somebody pushing without a goal in mind, but just pushing everyday to get better to play the sport. I was taken aback seeing that and I wanted to push myself more. Having a partner at home who is obviously playing sport. She also knows the ups and downs. She knows when I am going through a lull, how to react and behave and be there for me at the same time when I am doing well. She just gives me my space, so it helps."

dinesh karthikdipila palikalipl 2020kolkata knight riders

