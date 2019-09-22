Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar
With the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Karnataka Premier League both currently finding themselves at the centre of investigation for reports of match-fixing, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that players need to be educated about the pitfalls of fixing.
Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar
With the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Karnataka Premier League both currently finding themselves at the centre of investigation for reports of match-fixing, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that players need to be educated about the pitfalls of fixing.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Sets Up Committee to Investigate Alleged Match-fixing Approaches
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
BCCI ACU Chief Calls for Match-Fixing Law, Legalised Betting to Contain Corruption
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
Indian Women’s Team Player Reports Match-fixing Approach to BCCI ACU
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
AFG v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
TBC v TBCMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings