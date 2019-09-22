Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar

With the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Karnataka Premier League both currently finding themselves at the centre of investigation for reports of match-fixing, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that players need to be educated about the pitfalls of fixing.

Cricketnext Staff |September 22, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
With the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Karnataka Premier League both currently finding themselves at the centre of investigation for reports of match-fixing, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that players need to be educated about the pitfalls of fixing, as greed was human.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event on Saturday, Gavaskar told reporters, “Greed is a thing which no amount of education, guidance, seminars with anti-corruption guys is going to help. Greed is something that is human.

“The best of societies, the most developed of societies still have criminals. In cricket also you will always have the odd person who will be swayed by greed. Could be some other reason that might force him to do something. That's something I don't think you can totally control.

“I think trying to educate these kinds, telling them what kind of traps they could be in would probably ease it. But like I said, greed is something nobody knows. Somebody comes from a very poor background and suddenly sees a lot of money, then you could be swayed.”

When asked about why it was tough to monitor and identify match-fixing in local leagues, specially T20 leagues, Gavaskar said, “I would imagine sometimes the circumstances make a player think 'I can get away with it'. But you can't get away. Because it is so covered by television, every little aspect, you will be exposed as having done something wrong.

“But look at the talent that it has provided from the districts. For example, the Karnataka Premier League, the number of people who have come from the interiors which otherwise even the best of Karnataka scouts couldn't have been able to see.

"Same with TNPL and all the other leagues that are happening. I think these leagues are very, very good. It is giving more talent to India cricket. Talent which would have otherwise gone untapped."

Finally, offering his views on whether a better pay and remuneration for players could keep fixing out of the equation, Gavaskar said, “I think remuneration should be pretty much according to where you are. In the sense that it should not be out of proportion to your skill set.

“But again it depends on the term that is used, 'market forces'. So you can't do much. Sometimes you are lucky, the market is good. But at the end of the day, even the guy getting the most amount of money can be tempted to do something.

"How does one stop that? That's human nature and you cannot predict human nature. So it's difficult."​

