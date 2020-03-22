Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PTI |March 22, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Players Should Use this Break to Introspect, Stay Fit: Kieron Pollard

West Indies' limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard believes the break brought upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to "introspect" about careers and players should use it to "stay mentally and physically fit".

The coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 12000 lives and infected more than 250,000 globally, has led to the cancelation and postponement of all sports activities across the world.

Pollard said it is a good time to reflect on his own's game.

"It is a good time for introspection, a good time for reflection, a good time to look at where you are as an individual in your career and what you want to achieve going forward," he was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.

Pollard, who was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh early this month, said it is time to work on his fitness and prepare for the season ahead.

"You have to take this time in order to do that and also keep yourself in good physical shape, and mentally as well, because when the bell rings and they say 'ok, everything is back to normal and we need to go on tour', it might not be enough time to be prepared, but you as an individual have to be prepared mentally in order for you to try to perform at your best," he said.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) had recently delayed the domestic season by a month in the wake of the deadly disease.

On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all professional cricket till May 28, delaying the start of the new season.

West Indies were scheduled to play a three-Test series from June 4, following warm-up matches against England Lions and Worcestershire on May 22 and 28, respectively.

