Players Who Have Won the Coveted Orange Cap in all IPL Seasons

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler might feel satisfied with his personal achievements in IPL 2022 but the outcome of the final match did not go in his favour. Buttler ended up on the losing side after Rajasthan had to endure a seven-wicket defeat against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. Buttler exhibited a stunning batting display in this IPL season. The English opener amassed 863 runs from 17 matches in the 15th season of IPL to clinch the Orange Cap. He has also been adjudged the Player of the Season for his stellar show.

With the IPL 2022 coming to an end, it is time to take a look at all the winners of the much-coveted Orange Cap.

1. Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)- 863 runs- 2022 IPL

He scored four centuries along with four half-centuries to notch up 863 runs. His strike rate has also been a whopping 149.05.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)- 635 runs- 2021 IPL

The Maharashtra-born cricketer scored a total of 635 runs at an average of 45.36. He played an instrumental role in CSK’s fourth IPL title-winning campaign.

3. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)- 670 runs- 2020 IPL

The then Kings XI Punjab skipper, KL Rahul bagged 670 runs in the 13th edition of the IPL to claim the prestigious Orange Cap.

4. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)- 692 runs- 2019 IPL

The Aussie southpaw had notched up 692 runs at an average of 69.20 to win the Orange Cap in the 2019 edition of IPL. His strike rate was an impressive 143.87 in that season.

5. Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)- 735 runs- 2018 IPL

In IPL 2018, Kane Williamson scored a mammoth 735 runs at an average of 52.50 to secure the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers. Williamson had scored eight half-centuries in that edition of IPL.

6. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)- 641 runs- 2017 IPL

Warner once again occupied the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers after gathering a total of 641 runs in the IPL 2017 season.

7. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)- 973 runs- 2016 IPL

‘King Kohli’ had a splendid IPL season in 2016. Kohli had registered 973 runs as he also became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of IPL. With four centuries and seven half-centuries to his name, the Kohli did win the Orange Cap but Royal Challengers Bangalore had to endure an eight-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

8. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)- 562 runs- 2015 IPL

The 2015 IPL season had turned out to be a memorable outing for the Aussie opening batter. He won his first Orange Cap in the eighth season of IPL. Warner scored 562 runs in that season.

9. Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders)- 660 runs- 2014 IPL

Robin Uthappa displayed some stellar batting for Kolkata Knight Riders batter and scored 660 runs in the 2014 season of IPL to clinch the Orange Cap. Uthappa’s batting prowess had helped the Kolkata-based franchise to win their second IPL title.

10. Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings)- 733 runs- 2013 IPL

The Chennai Super Kings star scored 733 runs at a spectacular average of 52.35 to win the Orange Cap of the IPL 2013 season.

11. Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)- 733 runs- 2012 IPL

West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle piled up 733 runs in IPL 2012 to win his second consecutive Orange Cap in IPL.

12. Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)- 608 runs- 2011 IPL

Gayle had scored 608 runs in the IPL 2011 edition to win his first Orange Cap.

13. Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians)- 618 runs- 2010 IPL

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had earned the Orange Cap after scoring 618 runs in the IPL 2010 season.

14. Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings)- 572 runs- 2009 IPL

The imposing Australian opener had attained 572 runs in IPL 2009 season to secure the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers.

15. Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab)- 616 runs- IPL 2008

Australia’s Shaun Marsh had scored 616 runs in the inaugural edition of IPL to win the first Orange Cap in the history of the T20 tournament.

