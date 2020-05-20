Players Will Need More Mental Health Support, Says Paddy Upton
The novel coronavirus lockdown has been a traumatic experience for many cricketers and teams will have to change their approach to mental health when the game resumes, mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton has said.
