Playing a Bit Better, That’s a Real Positive: Bancroft on Durham Stint

In six innings at the One-Day Cup, Bancroft has scored 359 runs at 89.75, including two centuries. Notably, he has also been keeping wicket. Bancroft feels his time away from the game allowed him the chance to work on basics that ultimately define one's game.
“When you're playing a lot of games you don’t necessarily have the time to work on the little things that put the performance together, I was able to do that ... I had some great mentors in Western Australia that were supporting me,” Bancroft told RSN’s Breakfast Club.
“It was really, honestly, a lot about the basics. When you can apply them in grade cricket that was pretty good practice. If I wasn’t getting better as a player I’d be going backwards so I think the fact there's a bit more consistency and I'm playing a bit better, I think that's a real positive,” the Western Australian opener added.
Bancroft has been in good form since his comeback to competitive cricket following the conclusion of his nine-month suspension over his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa. He made big runs in the Big Bash League and Sheffield Shield for Western Australia and has carried that form over to England.
“The Aussie ‘A’ stuff I wasn’t too concerned about as I had made a commitment to the club,” he said.
“They’ve implemented a lot of great things and I want to be a positive part of that. If I’m performing well what comes down the future will be, but I’m having a lot of fun right now and I’ll continue to do that.”
First Published: May 1, 2019, 11:26 AM IST