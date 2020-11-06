“Playing Back-To-Back Series In Bio-Bubbles Can Affect Well-Being Of The Players,” Says Virat Kohli

After the ongoing tournament concludes, Kohli along with other Indian players will immediately take off to Australia for the Down Under Tour which ends in February, next year.

India skipper Virat Kohli has recently spoken on the impact of a bio-bubble life on players. The batsman, who is currently in Dubai to lead his Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League, is the latest to voice his concerns on being a part of the bio-bubble culture for a lengthy period. The RCB skipper believes that a serious thought needs to be given on the length of the tours for the better health of the players.

Speaking to RCB TV, Kohli said that staying in the bio-bubble and playing back-to-back series can mentally affect the players. Kohli said that although it is repetitive, it's not that difficult because everyone being part of the bio-bubble is amazing. The reason why they enjoyed playing together is because of the good vibe. The length of the tournament or series someone is playing should be seriously considered, as per Kohli.

Staying in a similar environment for nearly 80 days and not doing anything different can have a mental impact on the players. Kohli added that it's essential that players are in the best state of mind, which is entirely based on how they feel. "Or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. Those conversations should take place regularly," he said.

The management team of the Royal Challengers management has set up a number of activities that helps their players to unwind. Indoor game zones, private pools, team dinners at private beaches and more, but Kohli thinks that these things can take the pressure off to only a limited capacity but not completely.

After the ongoing tournament concludes, Kohli along with other Indian players will immediately take off to Australia for the Down Under Tour which ends in February, next year. By the time the IPL 2020 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad takes place, most players and support staff part of the IPL playoffs have already been a part of the bubble for over 75 days.

BCCI has ensured that the immediate families of players can travel along with them to Australia, however no concessions on the bio-bubble rules are permitted.