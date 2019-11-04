Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Nelson

05 Nov, 201906:30 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Canberra

05 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Canberra

06 Nov, 201913:30 IST

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Canberra

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

Playing England Soon After World Cup Does Bring Back Memories: Jimmy Neesham

Neesham will get another go at building on the momentum on November 5 when they play England in the deciding T20I in Nelson.

Cricketnext Staff |November 4, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Playing England Soon After World Cup Does Bring Back Memories: Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill fell agonizingly short in the World Cup final against England earlier in the year, and against England, at Wellington, Neesham returned to the team for the first time since. In between he played in the T20 leagues in Canada and the Caribbean.

He strode out to a warm reception which afforded him concern and he responded with a powerhouse knock of 42 in New Zealand's 21-run victory in the second Twenty20 international at Westpac Stadium.

"I was almost thankful in the end not to be over there [the next tour in Sri Lanka] because I don't know how those Test guys got back into it so quickly," Neesham told Stuff.co.nz.

"That World Cup will always be part of the fabric of my career but it's certainly not something I'm hoping defines my career. Don't think it's about getting over it, it's just accepting it," Neesham said.

"Obviously playing England again so soon brings up those questions again. And, really, it was a phenomenal effort in that tournament, you can still be proud of the efforts of all the guys on the field. That's what counts and we'll draw a line and go on."

For Neesham, who fell out of love with the game, the next target is ensuring selection for the T20 World Cup, which means he might have to adapt to a different role – much like in Wellington – as a finisher.

"I want to play every game I can for New Zealand. I just ticked over 29 and I'm at the stage of my career where I feel like I've started to get things together."

Neesham, who faced 22 of the 37 remaining deliveries after arriving in the middle, survived when James Vince dropped a thunderbolt on the boundary, and made England pay by swatting four sixes.

"When you try to hit at the death at T20 you don't want to leave guys like Tim Southee and Mitch Santner to do the lion's share of the work in the last 2-3 overs.

"We talked about trying to bridge that gap. It was difficult to hit classical boundaries along the ground, on that ground, and it was just about picking a moment and a bowler to pull the trigger."

Neesham will get another go at building on the momentum on November 5 when they play England in the deciding T20I in Nelson.

jimmy neeshamnew zealand vs england

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Nelson

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Canberra All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more