Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

15/1 (12.4)

Bangladesh trail by 327 runs, MIN. 54.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

23/1 (10.0)

England trail by 474 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Playing For India A Good Practice For Me Before South Africa Series: Dhawan

After scoring a half-century for India A in the fourth unofficial one-day match against South Africa A, opener Shikhar Dhawan said he enjoyed playing his innings and that it was ideal practice for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Playing For India A Good Practice For Me Before South Africa Series: Dhawan

After scoring a half-century for India A in the fourth unofficial one-day match against South Africa A, opener Shikhar Dhawan said he enjoyed playing his innings and that it was ideal practice for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa.

“I enjoyed it. I was hitting the ball in the middle and it was good that I scored a half century as well after coming into the India A squad after a long time,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“It was a good practice for me before the upcoming series against South Africa. I am not part of the Test team so I had enough rest and there is nothing like going out in the middle and playing.

Dhawan has had a topsy-turvy time in the last few months. He scored a gritty century against Australia in the World Cup but a thumb injury sustained in that match ruled him out of the tournament.

He made his return in India colours during the tour of West Indies but found form hard to come by. He registered scores of 1, 23 and 3 in the 3 T20Is and didn’t play the first ODI that followed.

He did feature in the next two ODIs but his returns were again disappointing; he managed scores of 2 & 36 before he returned home.

Nevertheless, he expects to be a key part of the Indian team that plays in the T20 World Cup in 2020.

“Absolutely I am looking forward to scoring a lot of runs for India and be a consistent performer in the next T20 World Cup. As long as I keep performing and enjoying the game I think I will be there.

“The more I play, the more confident I become. Looking at the workload, I think I had enough of practice and match practice as well.”

But for now, the man fondly referred to as “Gabbar” is enjoying his time as a senior pro in the India A set-up.

“These boys have been doing well and I’m a fun loving and easy going guy. So I can mingle with anyone.

“We have a good laugh together and we’ve been having dinner together, which has created a bonding. On the field, when they ask something, whatever knowledge I have I share.”

dhawanindia aIndian cricket teamshikhar dhawan

Related stories

Sourav Ganguly Bats for Rohit Sharma as Test Opener
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 4:02 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly Bats for Rohit Sharma as Test Opener

Dhawan Half-century in Vain as South Africa A Register Victory
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

Dhawan Half-century in Vain as South Africa A Register Victory

Rohit Sharma Launches Campaign to save Rhinos in India
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 4:17 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Launches Campaign to save Rhinos in India

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...