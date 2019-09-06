Playing For India A Good Practice For Me Before South Africa Series: Dhawan
After scoring a half-century for India A in the fourth unofficial one-day match against South Africa A, opener Shikhar Dhawan said he enjoyed playing his innings and that it was ideal practice for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa.
Playing For India A Good Practice For Me Before South Africa Series: Dhawan
After scoring a half-century for India A in the fourth unofficial one-day match against South Africa A, opener Shikhar Dhawan said he enjoyed playing his innings and that it was ideal practice for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Bats for Rohit Sharma as Test Opener
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
Dhawan Half-century in Vain as South Africa A Register Victory
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Launches Campaign to save Rhinos in India
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings