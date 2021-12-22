Playing For India Was a Dream, Captaining The National Team Was Bigger: Kapil Dev

As the sports drama ’83’ is all set to release on the big screen on Thursday, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev recalled the feeling of lifting the World Cup in 1983, in a video shared by the makers.

In the video, Kapil recalls his experience of winning the World Cup in 1983.

He was heard saying in Hindi: “India ke liye khelna ek sapna tha (Playing for India was a dream) and a bigger dream was to become the captain of the national team. And I had never imagined lifting the World Cup on the balcony of Lord’s!"

’83’ highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.

The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on December 23. Bollywood sensations Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with cricket legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath, who were present in Dubai recently for the final leg of promotions for the upcoming sports epic ’83’, were overjoyed to see glimpses of the film projected onto the iconic Burj Khalifa. The video is going viral on social media and cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released.

The film’s director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur were also present at the venue. ’83’ is a sports drama based on India’s memorable cricket World Cup victory in 1983 and stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev, also known as the ‘Haryana Hurricane’. Deepika has been cast in the role of Romi Dev, Kapil’s wife.

