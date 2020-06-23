Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently recounted his experience playing in foreign leagues after announcing his international retirement.
Yuvraj, who hung up his boots in June last year, spoke about how much of a challenge it was to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, given the speed at which the game is now played at.
"Its (retirement) been good actually. I have played some international leagues... had a lot of fun. I played in Canada and it was first time I was playing in front of the Punjabi community," Yuvraj told Gaurav Kapur during a show on Oaktree Sports YouTube channel.
"Then I played in the T10 league. We are getting older but the game is getting faster. I felt like this format is really difficult," Yuvraj said.
Also Read: Four-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to WWE's Undertaker
"In T20s you at least get few balls to get set but in T10, if there is one dot ball then there is pressure. You have to start swinging from second, third ball."
Yuvraj also had a laugh at former India teammate Zaheer Khan's expense and spoke about their time together in the UAE.
Yuvraj had turned out for the Maratha Arabians last year while Zaheer donned the jersey of Delhi Bulls.
"(Before leaving for the tournament) Zaheer Khan said that he will be able to bowl two overs but then there were 10 overs to field as well. I think he fielded just 5 overs in every match. He was like 'I will bowl two overs, field for five but don't call me for batting'."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Playing in Foreign Leagues After Retirement Was Fun: Yuvraj Singh
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently recounted his experience playing in foreign leagues after announcing his international retirement.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings