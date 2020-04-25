Playing IPL Behind Closed Doors a Smarter Option: Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he would be okay with the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played behind closed doors. The season has been postponed after the Indian government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country to May 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Playing IPL Behind Closed Doors a Smarter Option: Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he would be okay with the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played behind closed doors. The season has been postponed after the Indian government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country to May 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings