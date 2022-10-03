'Playing Makes Him Happy and We Want to Keep Him Happy': Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav's Purple Patch

Suryakumar Yadav has enticed the entire nation with his exploits with the willow as he helped India to yet another win over visiting South Africa on Sunday as the man from Mumbai smashed 61 off just 22 deliveries to proper the boys n blue to a mammoth total of 237 which proved to be enough despite David Miller’s unbeaten ton for the Proteas.

After the exhilarating game, renowned commentator and critic Harsha Bhogle had a question regarding Yadav’s form and how team India, under the stewardship of skipper Rohit Sharma, plan to keep the talented batsman in fine fettle with ICC’s big-ticket event, the T20I World Cup, just around the corner.

“How do you keep Surya’s form together? The form he is in… just protect it. How do you hold it together?”, Bhogle asked Sharma during the post-game presentation.

And captain Sharma came up with a jovial reply saying, “Just thinking not to play him anymore. Just play him on the 23rd.” (the day of India’s ICC T20I World Cup opener against Pakistan).

“He is somebody who wants to play the game, who wants to keep going out there and keep doing well. That is what keeps him happy and we want to keep him happy”, the captain of the Indian cricket team added.

The Indian top order was in sublime form against South Africa as the top four batsmen, Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Yadav, all scored in excess of 40 runs in a commanding display.

Openers Sharma and Rahul got India off to a fine start with their contributions of 43 and 57 runs respectively before Yadav’s onslaught. Former Indian captain Kohli chipped in with an unbeaten 49 as the Indian batting order seems to be getting into their swing ahead of the World Cup.

The touring side put up a brave fight aided by Miller’s 106 off a mere 47 deliveries and Quinton de Kock’s knock of 69 runs after Arshdeep Singh bagged a couple of scalps early in the second innings.

India clinched the three-match series against the visitors with one T20I still remaining, scheduled for the fourth of October, Tuesday.

Indian and South Africa will play a three-match ODI series following the conclusion of the T20I game before heading to the World Cup in Australia.

