Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Playing Without Spectators Will be Deja Vu, Admits India's Ajinkya Rahane

Playing behind closed doors has been suggested as one way to resume professional cricket, which has been suspended over the

PTI |April 30, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
Playing Without Spectators Will be Deja Vu, Admits India's Ajinkya Rahane

Playing cricket without crowds, should the need arise, would not be a totally new experience for any international player who has risen through the ranks, according to India test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Playing behind closed doors has been suggested as one way to resume professional cricket, which has been suspended over the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it has forced around the world.

Among the tournaments affected is this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to begin on March 29 but has been postponed indefinitely, delaying Rahane's debut season for Delhi Capitals.

"COVID-19 pandemic has taught everyone that unexpected things can happen," Rahane said in an Instagram Live session with the franchise's official handle.

"As for IPL or any other sport, I feel it could be played without spectators. All of us have played domestic cricket in almost empty stadiums, so that's an experience all cricketers are used to.

"We are nothing without our fans, and that's why their safety is of utmost importance. Even if they get to watch some live action from home, I am sure that will be an enjoyable experience as well," said the 31-year-old.

"The safety of fans is key, and if we need to play in empty stadiums for that, we are open to do it."

Playing in empty stadiums will never feel the same, but New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he could understand the players' desperation to get on with the game.

"When there's simply nobody there, all you hear is the crack of a cricket bat...but you have to adapt," Williamson said after being adjudged men's ODI player-of-the-year at New Zealand Cricket's annual awards on Thursday.

Williamson gained first-hand experience of playing behind closed doors in a Sydney one-dayer last month before New Zealand's tour of Australia was cut short by the pandemic.

"When something is taken away from you, often you're more than happy to compromise in ways just to try and get back to some sort of normality and do what you love doing, and for us that's being out there and playing cricket."

Ajinkya Rahanebccicoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus stay at homeiplipl 2020world after coronavirus

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more