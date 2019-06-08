starts in
Playing XI Prediction: Afghanistan to Replace Shahzad with Ikram Ali Khil; New Zealand Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Playing XI Prediction: Afghanistan to Replace Shahzad with Ikram Ali Khil; New Zealand Unchanged

Afghanistan suffered a big injury blow when dashing opener Mohammad Shahzad was ruled out of the entire ICC World Cup due to a knee injury. Shahzad has been replaced by young wicketkeeper batsman Ikram Ali Khil.

Shahzad scored a duck against Australia in the seven-wicket loss and seven in the 34-run loss (D/L method) to Sri Lanka in the second game. Ali Khil has played in just a couple of ODIs, making his debut against Ireland in March this year.

Afghanistan Predicted XI: Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

New Zealand are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI too much after winning both their opening games — first one by 10 wickets (over Sri Lanka) and second by two wickets (against Bangladesh). The Kiwis don’t have any injury concerns.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Ross Taylor.

icc world cup 2019Ikram Ali KhilMohammad ShahzadNew Zealand vs AfghanistanTaunton
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
4
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
5
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
6
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more