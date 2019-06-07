starts in
Playing XI Prediction: Both Teams Look to go For Same Playing XI

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Playing XI Prediction: Both Teams Look to go For Same Playing XI

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are languishing in the bottom half of the points table, but will have a chance to make amends to their campaign when they face each other at Bristol on Friday. But to register a win in the contest the Asian sides will have to get their team combination right.

Pakistan look like a settled unit except for one — they have to make a choice between Haris Sohail and Asif Ali in the middle order. While Haris provides a solid and stable option, Ali can be touted as a pinch-hitter. But with batting coming good in their previous encounter against England, Pakistan would not like to tinker with the winning combination.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka were fortunate to register a win against Afghanistan despite ordinary performance in their last encounter. While the bowlers seem to be fighting hard, it is their batting that is struggling. Only Kusal Perera has managed to score some runs. Senior members will have to step up. Also there can possibly be no change in the team against Pakistan for their reserve batsmen don’t boast of a good record.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhanajaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

