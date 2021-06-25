'Playstation Time' for New Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Deputy Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It was ‘play station time’ for Indian cricketers as they kept themselves occupied in the quarantine ahead of the Sri Lanka tour for which they would depart on June 25. India’s new captain Shikhar Dhawan and vice captain were seen playing Fifa in the latest Instagram post by BCCI. Here it is:

Indian team is currently in quarantine in Mumbai and will leave on June 18. Meanwhile the BCCI will be sending selectors Abey Kuruwilla and Debasis Mohanty alongside the Indian team which is bound for Sri Lanka on June 28. Besides them, umpire from Indore Sudheer Asnani will also accompany the team as manager. The BCCI wasn’t able to send selectors alongside the Indian team to England because of the tighter Covid restrictions in place. It is unlikely that it will fly the selectors for the five match Test series.

A BCCI office-bearer has confirmed the development to Cricbuzz. “They are already in Mumbai and are quarantining with other members of the touring party."

Rahul Dravid will lead the 18-man support staff which will travel alongside a 25-man Indian team. Here is the full list of support staff:

Support Staff: Rahul Dravid (head coach); Sudheer Asnani (Manager), Paras Mhambrey (Bowling coach), T Dilip (Fielding coach); Ashish Kaushik (Physio), Niranjan Pandit (Physio), Anand Date (trainer), AI Harsha (Trainer), Ashok Sadh (Training assistant - throwdown specialist), Sourav Ambadkar (Throwdown specialist), Nandan Majhi (Masseur), Mangesh Gaikwad (Masseur), L Varun (Analyst), Anand Subramaniam (media manager), Ameya Tilak (Content producer), Abhijit Salvi (Team doctor), Ravindra Dholpure (Anti-corruption and security officer) and Sumeet Mallapurkar (Logistics manager).

