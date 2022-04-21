PLE vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, April 21, 7:30 PM IST Thursday

PLE vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between VTU-MU Pleven and Indo-Bulgarian: VTU-MU Pleven and Indo-Bulgarian will be raring to open their account in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022. Vassil Levski stadium in Sofia, will host the match on Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 PM IST.

VTU-MU Pleven have played five league matches so far. They have lost two matches while their three games were washed out due to rain. Pleven lost their first two games against BSCU – MU Plovdiv by two and 20 runs respectively. Their next three games were abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Speaking of Indo-Bulgarian, they are yet to play a full game of cricket. The team is third in the points table with four points. Indo-Bulgarian haven’t received an opportunity to showcase their mettle on the 22-yard pitch as all their four games were cancelled due to rain.

Ahead of the match between VTU-MU Pleven and Indo-Bulgarian, here is everything you need to know:

PLE vs INB Telecast

VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian game will not be telecast in India

PLE vs INB Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PLE vs INB Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 7:30 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

PLE vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mukul Kadyan

Vice-Captain: Hristo Lakov

Suggested Playing XI for PLE vs INB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nithin Sunil

Batters: Tarun Yadav, Jishnu Sivakumar, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman

Allrounders: Akshay Harikumar, Mukul Kadyan

Bowlers: Mohammad Arham, Amal Thomas, Lovesh Sharma

PLE vs INB Probable XIs

VTU-MU Pleven: Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil(wk), Mohammad Araham, Tarun Yadav, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Shariyar Mohammed

Indo-Bulgarian: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Deep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Lovesh Mishra, Shafquat Khan(wk), Nirdosh Sharma

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here