PLE vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match, April 19, 3:30 PM IST

PLE vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between VTU-MU Pleven and Indo-Bulgarian:

Indo-Bulgarian will kickstart their journey in the ECS T10 Bulgaria with two back-to-back matches against VTU-MU Pleven. The two teams will play against each other at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Tuesday, April 19 at 3:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST.

VTU-MU Pleven made a poor start to the competition. They lost both their opening games to BSCU – MU Plovdiv by two and 20 runs respectively. PLE need to come up with better performances with the bat to ensure a good ride in the T10 Championship. Mukul Kadyan showed decent form with the bat in the first two games and PLE will hope for the batter to continue the momentum.

Speaking of Indo-Bulgarian, they have picked a balanced squad and will hope to start the tournament with a victory. Prakash Mishra and Rohit Dhiman are two crucial players for the team.

Ahead of the match between VTU-MU Pleven and Indo-Bulgarian, here is everything you need to know:

PLE vs INB Telecast

VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian game will not be telecast in India.

PLE vs INB Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PLE vs INB Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 3:30 PM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

PLE vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Mukul Kadyan

Vice-Captain – Akshay Harikumar

Suggested Playing XI for PLE vs INB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nithin Sunil

Batters: Jishnu Sivakumar, Prakash Mishra, Shariyar Mohammed, Rohit Dhiman

All-rounders: Akshay Harikumar, Apoorv Mishra, Mukul Kadyan

Bowlers: M Araham, G Singh, L Mishra

PLE vs INB Probable XIs:

VTU-MU Pleven: Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar (c), Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Shariyar Mohammed, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil(wk), M Araham, Tarun Yadav, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar

Indo-Bulgarian: Rohit Dhiman, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Dushyant Sharma, Deep Singh, Nirdosh Sharma, Prakash Mishra (c), Rohit Dhiman, G Singh, L Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Shafquat Khan(wk)

