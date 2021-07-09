PLE vs PLO Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021, July 9, 3:30 pm IST Friday

PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria Match between VTU-MU Pleven vs BSCU - MU Plovdiv: VTU-MU Pleven are set to take on BSCU-MU Plovdiv in the 19th and 20th match of ECS T10 Bulgaria on Friday at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia. While the 19th game will start at 03:30 pm (IST), the next encounter between both sides is slated to kick off at 06:00 pm (IST).

VTU-MU Pleven have been inconsistent with their performance so far in the ECS T10 Bulgaria with five defeats under their name from six games. And ahead of their today’s match against BSCU-MU Plovdiv, their players’ lack of form is a headache for the VTU-MU Pleven management.

With just one win from their opening six encounters, VTU-MU Pleven are virtually out of contention for the next round and now they have only their pride to play for.

Much like VTU-MU Pleven, its opponent BSCU-MU Plovdiv are also a terrible run this season. So far, they have played six games and were beaten in five of those encounters. And on Friday, when they next take on VTU-MU Pleven they will aim to go back to winning ways.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Bulgaria match between VTU-MU Pleven and BSCU - MU Plovdiv; here is everything you need to know:

PLE vs PLO Telecast

The match between PLE vs PLO will not be televised in India

PLE vs PLO Live Streaming

The match between PLE vs PLO can be live-streamed on FanCode app.

PLE vs PLO Match Details

The match between PLE vs PLO will be played on Friday, July 9 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia. The game between PLE vs PLO will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

PLE vs PLO captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sulaiman Ali

Vice-captain: Akshay Harikumar

PLE vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain, Tarun Yadav

Batsmen: Jishnu Sivakumar, Mukul Kadyan, Ali Hussain

All-Rounders: Sulaiman Ali, Aswad Khan, Akshay Harikumar

Bowlers: Mayank Singh, Muhammad Uzair, Haamid Hussain

PLE vs PLO probable playing XIs

VTU-MU Pleven Predicted Playing XI: Aamir Shah, Nithin Sunil, Amal Thomas, Apoory Mishra, Aswad Khan(c), Jishnu Sivakumar, Mayank Singh, Mukul Kadyan, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Tarun Yadav(wk), Akshay Harikumar

BSCU - MU Plovdiv Predicted Playing XI: Aamir Nakhuda, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Haamid Hussain, Junaid Farooq, Nabeel Javed, Muhammad Uzair, Saim Hussain(c)(wk), Sulaiman Ali, Faizan Rehman, Zain Abidi

