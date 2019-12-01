Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

302 (94.4)

Pakistan trail by 248 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

269/5 (99.4)

England trail by 106 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

'Please ask Dhoni': Ganguly on Former Captain's Participation in T20 World Cup

"Please ask Dhoni," was Sourav Ganguly's response when the BCCI President was asked if the iconic wicket-keeper batsman would be part of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

PTI |December 1, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
'Please ask Dhoni': Ganguly on Former Captain's Participation in T20 World Cup

"Please ask Dhoni," was Sourav Ganguly's response when the BCCI President was asked if the iconic wicket-keeper batsman would be part of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Dhoni has been out of action since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He was not part of the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

"Please ask Dhoni," said Ganguly on Sunday when a scribe asked about the possibility of Dhoni featuring in the prestigious ICC event.

Ganguly addressed a press conference after the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dhoni himself had said that till January he won't answer questions on his sabbatical. The 38-year-old, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will miss the limited-overs home assignment against the West Indies, starting December 6, and comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of one-dayers.

National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has "moved on" and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

MS Dhonisourav ganguly

Related stories

Sourav Ganguly Says 'There's Absolute Clarity' Among Think-Tank on Dealing With Dhoni's Future
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 9:18 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly Says 'There's Absolute Clarity' Among Think-Tank on Dealing With Dhoni's Future

MS Dhoni on Retirement Talks: 'Don't Ask Me Till January'
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 8:01 PM IST

MS Dhoni on Retirement Talks: 'Don't Ask Me Till January'

Reception After 2007 World T20, Vande Mataram Chants in 2011 Final: Dhoni's Top Two Moments
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 7:58 PM IST

Reception After 2007 World T20, Vande Mataram Chants in 2011 Final: Dhoni's Top Two Moments

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more