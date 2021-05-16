'Please Be Scared, Very Scared': R Ashwin has an Urgent Message to Fight Covid-19

India is witnessing a disastrous second wave of Covid-19, as the country recorded over 3 lakh cases once again in the last 24 hours. This constant increase in the cases has led to shortage of medical aid, oxygen, beds and other necessary items. Keeping the situation in mind, India off-spinner R Ashwin urged one and all in Tamil Nadu to take all the precautions to fight the deadly virus.

He also appealed to the citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible. “And for all those saying, it’s scary and don’t spread scary stuff. PLEASE BE SCARED, VERY SCARED and that’s the only way we can fight this. We need to be on war footing defence against this virus,” Ashwin tweeted. “Every day is crucial now, let’s get it done the moment we have an opportunity to do so,” he added.

TN alert!! Please read this thread. https://t.co/Ugi4bsMEkv — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 16, 2021

Ashwin also shared an image where people are seen flouting the Covid-19 norms still. He captioned the image as: “This is a picture from earlier today, people queuing up at a ration shop without any spacing.. If “panic” is the only thing that will change this scenario, I think panic it will have to be.”

Before the IPL 2021 was suspended due to Covid, Ashwin had to rush back home to be with his family. Six adults and four children in Ashwin’s family had contracted the virus. Citing this an example he urged one and all to stay safe.

“I understand your fear, I have had a close shave with my entire family going under the hammer. You and I may know the situation and take all precautions but there are so many who still don’t understand the magnitude of this,” Ashwin tweeted.

Earlier on in the week, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced Rs 25 lakh each as compensation for the frontline warriors who families of government doctors who lost their lives carrying out their duties during the pandemic. On the other hand, shops selling groceries and meat in TN will only function from 6 am to 10 am from Saturday as part of lockdown in the state, till May 24.

