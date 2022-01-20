'Please Don't Say Death Overs'-Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Special Request to Fellow Commentators

Former India spinner and now a TV commentator, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has urged his fellow colleagues to refrain from using the word ‘death overs’ on AIR. His statements come due to the state of health emergency that’s prevailing all over the world due to deadly Coronavirus. He said that ‘death’ is not a nice word right now, and urged the commentators to use slog overs or the end overs instead.

Usually the period of last ten overs in a limited-overs game is usually referred to as the ‘death overs’ as it makes or breaks a team’s eventual score. ““Request to all commentators, please don’t say ‘DEATH OVERS’. Either call it slog overs or end overs. We are going through a tough time. Death is not a nice word. The last ten overs are definitely important overs but one doesn’t die if it doesn’t go the team’s way,” Sivaramakrishnan tweeted.

Request to all commentators, please don’t say “ DEATH OVERS”. Either call it slog overs or end overs. We are going through a tough time. Death is not a nice word. The last ten overs are definitely important overs but one doesn’t die if it doesn’t go the team’s way.#SAvIND— Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) January 19, 2022

As mentioned, death overs remain a crucial phase in the limited-overs game. In ODIs, the last ten overs constitute the death overs, while the last five overs can be called the ‘death overs’ in T20 cricket. Sivaramakrishnan took up commentary in 2000 and since then has become a known name in the community of ardent cricket fans. Since his tweet came just after India vs South Africa first ODI, fans started speculating that it must have been the commentary that went on -AIR during the game which triggered the reaction.

