'Please Explain': Twitter Divided With Anushka Sharma's Presence During Virat Kohli's Felicitation

India batting superstar Virat Kohli on Friday morning was felicitated by the BCCI ahead of what is his 100th Test of international career. Kohli has become the 12th India player to complete a century of Tests with Sachin Tendulkar holding the all-time record of playing 200 Tests - the most in cricket’s history.

Kohli, 33, was presented with a special cap by India batting legend and current team head coach Rahul Dravid who termed it as ‘well earned.’

“It’s well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up."

Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present during the brief ceremony. However, fans on Twitter were divided by Anushka’s presence with few questioning the logic behind that while others defending her.

Why Anushka Sharma is on the ground can someone please explain? pic.twitter.com/WR5zJ2H8IH— ruchika naarang (@ZaftigRuchi) March 4, 2022

Bahot players ke hue hai aise big occasion,lets accept the fact she was there coz she is ANUSHKA SHARMA— De-wang (@RetardedHurt) March 4, 2022

What is Anushka Sharma doing on the field. Is she even allowed as per rules?— Dr. Bradpeet Sandhu  (@Bukowhiskey) March 4, 2022

Couldn’t be a better moment than thisPlaying the 100th Test matches getting felicitated with your Wife standing next to you#VK100 #100thTestForKingKohli #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/oFTmfvxZKF— Rahul Raj (@ricky_n_rahul) March 4, 2022

For those , who are trolling anushka Sharma for being with virat kohli in his 100th Test match presentationIt’s a tradition. Wives of players are always there #ViratKohli #100thTestForKingKohli #VK100#INDvSL #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/eO7BsPI8jo — YPU (@SChatterjee02) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli called it as a ‘special moment’ for him and said the one takeaway for the upcoming generation is that despite the three formats, he has been able to play 100 Tests.

“It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn’t have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," Kohli said.

