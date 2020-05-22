Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Please Let us Go, Honest to God: Uthappa on Indian Players' Participation in Foreign T20 Leagues

India batsman Robin Uthappa believes that the BCCI should lift the ban on players from competing in overseas T20 leagues.

Cricketnext Staff |May 22, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
Please Let us Go, Honest to God: Uthappa on Indian Players' Participation in Foreign T20 Leagues

India batsman Robin Uthappa believes that the BCCI should lift the ban on players from competing in overseas T20 leagues.

"Please let us go, honest to God," Uthappa, 2007 T20I World Cup winner, told the BBC's Doosra podcast.

"It does hurt when we're not allowed to go and play."

The rule bars the Indian players from being a part of lucrative leagues like the BBL and CPL. On the flipside, women players are allowed to participate in such competitions outside India.

"It would be so nice if we could go and play at least a couple of others because as a student of the game you want to learn and grow as much as you can," said 34-year-old Uthappa.

With the coming of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president, Uthappa feels that a change might come in this rule now.

"Ganguly is a very progressive thinking human being, someone who has always looked to take India to the next level. He actually laid the foundation for where India cricket is now," said Uthappa.

"We're hoping that he will look at this at some point."

This year's IPL was supposed to be played from 29 March until 24 May, but was postponed due to coronavirus. Uthappa has appeared in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is till now in his career and scored 934 and 249 runs respectively. His best performance so far remains to be 86 against England in an ODI.

Earlier, India discard Suresh Raina too had requested the BCCI, to let the non-contracted players participate in T20 league abroad.

BBLCPLiplrobin uthappasourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more