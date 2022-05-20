'Please Mita de Yaar': Ravi Shastri's Response to Fan's Sketch of Him Leaves Twitterati Stumped

Former India allrounder Ravi Shastri was in a ‘good mood’ on Friday evening and he utilised that by giving his followers on Twitter with a chance to ‘ask’ him anything. And you know Twitter, it’s an open battleground – fans began shooting questions from sensible to downright hilarious.

Among the seas of queries being directed at the former Indian men’s team head coach, was a sketch of Shastri drawn by a fan who claimed to have spent two hours in creating the masterpiece.

‘Sir 2 ghante lagake apka ye sketch banaya hai…pls reply‘ wrote the fan which loosely translates to Sir I have spent two hours in drawing this, please reply.

Sir 2 ghante lagake apka ye sketch banaya hai…pls reply #AskRavi pic.twitter.com/9CZ7DOxMgv — Manan Batra (@bhayankarbatra) May 20, 2022

And true to his word, Shastri responded,

‘Please mita de yaar’ pat came his reply which translates to ‘Please delete this friend’.

Please mita de yaar — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Shastri’s reply quickly gained traction and within an hour, it went viral with over 5,000 likes and nearly 900 retweets.

Another user said, “Sir my mom is a big fan of yours!”

Shastri replied, “Tell your mom I said hi ;)”.

Meanwhile, Shastri revealed that he used to argue with senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar during his time with the Indian team over the fast bowler’s fitness.

“Every time I meet Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), I have an argument with him. I say, if he can only focus and work harder on his fitness… his experience and ability in all formats of the game is remarkable. Every time we toured England or New Zealand, the guy was unfit,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

“I said, ‘you lost yourself 50 red ball wickets in the last couple of years’. If he stays fit, he is an automatic choice in the Indian team, forget Sunrisers,” he added.

