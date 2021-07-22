With Pakistan suffering series defeats in both the ODIs and T20Is against England recently, some fans began targetting their bowling coach Waqar Younis’ family.

The Men in Green were in England for a three-match One Day series followed by as many T20 Internationals. However, the tour didn’t go as they would have wanted with the tourists sucumming to a 0-3 loss in the ODIs followed by a 1-2 defeat in the T20I series as well.

Heartbroken by the performance, some Pakistan cricket fans on social media resorted to abusing the players, management members, and even their families.

Waqar’s wife Faryal shared a note on her official Twitter handle to request people from being nasty. While acknowledging that Pakistan’s performance during the England tour was disappointing and unfortunate, she added that fans should take the loss easy and shouldn’t curse and wish death to her family members.

“On another note, please refrain from cursing and wishing death to me and my family. It’s unfortunate Pakistan lost, really disappointing but honestly, no one needs to be so nasty," she tweeted while tagging her husband Waqar Younis.

On another note..please refrain from cursing and wishing death to me & my family..it’s unfortunate Pakistan lost, really disappointing but honestly, no one needs to be so nasty. #justsaying 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️@waqyounis99— Faryal Waqar (@DrFaryalWaqar) July 21, 2021

Pakistan featured in a total of six limited-overs matches against England but they could secure victory in just one match. The loss in the ODI series must rankle them most considering England were missing several of their first-choice stars and were literally playing with a second-string squad led by allrounder Ben Stokes. Despite that, the world champions went on to complete a series whitewash.

Pakistan were a tad better in the T20I series even as England returned to near-full strength. However, they still had to remain content with a solitary win as the hosts clinched another series win.

