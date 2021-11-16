Pleased No End, Says PCB Chief Ramiz Raja After Pakistan Gets 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja was “pleased no end" after the ICC on Tuesday awarded them the 2025 Champions Trophy, signalling the return of a big-ticket global event into the country after more than two decades.

The development comes just under two months after both New Zealand and England pulled out of their respective Pakistan tours citing security concerns.

Ramiz thanked the ICC, saying the event will showcase Pakistan’s passion for the sport.

“I am pleased no end with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments.

“By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills," Raja said in a statement.

Pakistan, who had last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka, have not been able to host many international games in the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

Raja said, “We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world-class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters."

Last held in the UK in 2017, the Champions Trophy will be making a comeback in the ICC calender after a gap of eight years.

“We not only endeavour to plan and deliver a world-class event, we will also prepare and field a strong and formidable side that can perform and entertain our home fans.

“We saw during the ICC men’s T20 World Cup campaign how the nation got united and the Champions Trophy at home will be another opportunity to further strengthen that bond as we defend the title," Raja stated.

Pakistan had won the last Champions Trophy beating India in the final.

