Pleased to Go From ‘Diminishing’ to ‘Reinvented’: Broad
After enjoying a stellar Ashes series which saw him finish as England’s highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets at an average of 26.65, Stuart Broad is reflecting upon the last twelve months with a great deal of satisfaction.
Pleased to Go From ‘Diminishing’ to ‘Reinvented’: Broad
After enjoying a stellar Ashes series which saw him finish as England’s highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets at an average of 26.65, Stuart Broad is reflecting upon the last twelve months with a great deal of satisfaction.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Ashes 2019: The Five Star Performers Across The Series
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Five Biggest Disappointments Across The Series
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Root Plots Ashes Success Down Under After Series Draw
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings