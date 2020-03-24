Pleasing to See Pictures of Dolphins Near Shores of Mumbai: Rohit

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Amid the doom and gloom due to the coronavirus pandemic, India opener Rohit Sharma, an environment enthusiast, has tried to find a silver lining by talking about pictures of dolphins swimming near the shores here.

IANS |March 24, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Amid the doom and gloom due to the coronavirus pandemic, India opener Rohit Sharma, an environment enthusiast, has tried to find a silver lining by talking about pictures of dolphins swimming near the shores here.

India's limited overs deputy Rohit pointed out that with no traffic on the roads due to the lockdown in the state, the flora and fauna are breathing better.

"Pleasing to see pictures of dolphins swimming near the shores of Mumbai, it shows us that if we tweak our ways we can make a huge difference in finding a balance with nature," Rohit said in a tweet.

A 65-year-old man who arrived here from UAE via Ahmedabad passed away due to COVID-19 late on Monday night, taking the death toll due to the disease in Maharashtra to four.

The death toll across India is now 10. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra increased to 101 after four new cases were detected since Monday night.

The pandemic has seen the fate of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League hang in balance with the BCCI cancelling a conference call that was set to take place between the board and the IPL team owners to discuss the way forward.

