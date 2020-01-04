Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

63/0 (29.0)

New Zealand trail by 391 runs, MIN. 0.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

262/9 (89.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Plenty at Stake for Women’s Cricket in Exciting 2020: Veda Krishnamurthy

According to her, India’s spin attack, which has been in good form in recent months, will be the key to doing well at the T20 World Cup.

Cricketnext Staff |January 4, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
One of the senior players in the Indian women’s cricket team, Veda Krishnamurthy is looking forward to the year 2020 and the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia beginning February 21.

Having played more than a 100 internationals and with more than 1600 runs overall, she is a key part of the squad coached by WV Raman.

"2020 looks very exciting for women's cricket," she told Times of India. "We have the Women's T20 World Cup coming up this year, followed by the 50-over World Cup that will be held early next year. It is going to be a very busy and exciting year for us. There is a lot at stake, not just for those playing cricket and in the team, but for those who are vying for a spot to play for the nation."

The year gone by was a good one for Veda and she will look to keep the momentum going. She scored her career-best score in T20Is, an unbeaten 57 in India's 5-0 clean sweep of West Indies at home.

"I have ended the last year well, so I hope I carry forward the same form. Since the World Cup is very close, I hope to continue all that I've been doing for the past three-four months. We've got a core group of members who have been playing together for a while. I am hoping that everything works for us."

According to her, India’s spin attack, which has been in good form in recent months, will be the key to doing well at the T20 World Cup.

"I think our biggest strength is our spinners, they are superior compared to the teams across the world. Our spinners bowl most of the 20 overs, so if our spinners get it right, it will work most in our favour," she said.

"Given the firepower that we have in our batting, a good show by the spinners can help boost and complement that."

The 27-year-old also acknowledged that India need to be wary of defending champions Australia, against whom they will open their campaign.

"They [Australia] have been so dominating in the past few years and they are the defending champions playing in their home conditions. They are going to be our biggest competition. But, since it is T20, it is also about who clicks on that day. It depends on the performance on that particular day," she added.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
