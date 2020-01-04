Plenty at Stake for Women’s Cricket in Exciting 2020: Veda Krishnamurthy

One of the senior players in the Indian women’s cricket team, Veda Krishnamurthy is looking forward to the year 2020 and the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia beginning February 21.
Having played more than a 100 internationals and with more than 1600 runs overall, she is a key part of the squad coached by WV Raman.
"2020 looks very exciting for women's cricket," she told Times of India. "We have the Women's T20 World Cup coming up this year, followed by the 50-over World Cup that will be held early next year. It is going to be a very busy and exciting year for us. There is a lot at stake, not just for those playing cricket and in the team, but for those who are vying for a spot to play for the nation."
The year gone by was a good one for Veda and she will look to keep the momentum going. She scored her career-best score in T20Is, an unbeaten 57 in India's 5-0 clean sweep of West Indies at home.
"I have ended the last year well, so I hope I carry forward the same form. Since the World Cup is very close, I hope to continue all that I've been doing for the past three-four months. We've got a core group of members who have been playing together for a while. I am hoping that everything works for us."
According to her, India’s spin attack, which has been in good form in recent months, will be the key to doing well at the T20 World Cup.
"I think our biggest strength is our spinners, they are superior compared to the teams across the world. Our spinners bowl most of the 20 overs, so if our spinners get it right, it will work most in our favour," she said.
"Given the firepower that we have in our batting, a good show by the spinners can help boost and complement that."
The 27-year-old also acknowledged that India need to be wary of defending champions Australia, against whom they will open their campaign.
"They [Australia] have been so dominating in the past few years and they are the defending champions playing in their home conditions. They are going to be our biggest competition. But, since it is T20, it is also about who clicks on that day. It depends on the performance on that particular day," she added.
