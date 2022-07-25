PLG vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Pak Lions Ghedi vs Jinnah Brescia, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia, 6:00 pm IST

PLG vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s PLG vs GIB ECS T10 Brescia 2022 match 8 between Pak Lions Ghedi vs Jinnah Brescia: Pak Lions Ghedi will take on Jinnah Brescia in match 8 of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022. The match will begin today at 6:00 pm IST at the JCC Brescia Cricket stadium.

In the opening fixture of the tournament, the Pak Lions Ghedi had to taste defeat as they were beaten by Cividate. After electing to bowl first, the PLG bowlers managed to pick wickets at regular intervals but leaked too many runs. Cividate posted a competitive total of 114 runs on the board. Chasing a stiff total, the PLG batting line-up was torn apart by the CIV bowlers. They managed to score just 70 runs and lost the match by 44 runs.

Jinnah Brescia had a similar fate in their first match against Brescia CC. Batting first Brescia put up a good total of 112 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Gulam Farid picked up two wickets for Jinnah. The JIB batting was pretty average and kept losing wickets. They ended their 10 overs after putting up just 69 runs from their stipulated 10 overs.

The match will be intriguing as both sides will be looking to win their first match of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Pak Lions Ghedi vs Jinnah Brescia; here is everything you need to know:

PLG vs GIB Telecast

The match between Pak Lions Ghedi and Jinnah Brescia will not be telecast in India.

PLG vs GIB Live Streaming

The match between Pak Lions Ghedi and Jinnah Brescia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PLG vs GIB Match Details

The PLG vs GIB match will be played at JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia on Tuesday, July 5, at 6:00 pm IST.

PLG vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohsin Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Mubashir Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for PLG vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Umair Muhammad

Batsmen: Mohsin Iqbal, Hamid Nasir-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Asad Imran, Mandeep Singh

All-rounders: Hassan Naveed, Mubashir Hussain

Bowlers: Faisal Shabbir , Ali Raza-I, Shahrukh Ahmed Butt-I

Pak Lions Ghedi vs Jinnah Brescia Possible Starting XI:

Pak Lions Ghedi Predicted Starting Line-up: Umair Muhammad (wk), Rizwan Uz Zaman, Khurram Zafar, Adnan Mahmood, Mandeep Singh-I, Tabassum Riaz, Jawad Mohammad, Naveed-Ahmed, Fakhar Imran, Waqar Ashraf, Ali Raza-I

Jinnah Brescia Predicted Starting Line-up: Nisar Ahmed, Hamza Qaisar, Rizwan Yousaf, Nawaz Shahrukh, Hassan Ahmad , Hamid Nasir-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Janaka Wass, Suleman Ali, Shahrukh Ahmed Butt-I, Hasan Ali-I

