PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 match, July 05, 06:00 pm IST

PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Barbarians:BSCU-MU Plovdiv will be taking on the Barbarians in the third and fourth matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 05, Monday at 06:00 pm IST and 08:00 pm IST, respectively.

Entering the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021, the defending champions MU Dons changed their name to BSCU-MU Plovdiv. The team is a strong contender to again lift the ECS trophy bu winning the 2021 edition as they have a balanced squad at their disposal. BSCU-MU Plovdiv defeated Indo Bulgarian CC in the final of the previous edition by 30 runs.

Barbarians, on the other hand, will be hoping to turn their fortunes in the 2021 edition opf the T10 Championship. Barbarians finished as the wooden-sponners in the previous edition after losing seven out of their eight league matches.

Ahead of the match between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Barbarians; here is everything you need to know:

PLO vs BAR Telecast

The BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians match will not be broadcasted in India.

PLO vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between PLO vs BAR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

PLO vs BAR Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 will be played between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Barbarians at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 05, Monday at 06:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 08:00 pm IST.

PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Saim Hussain

Vice-Captain- Sulaiman Ali

Suggested Playing XI for PLO vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain, Hristo Ivanov

Batsmen: Ali Hussain, Tom Omolo, Nikolay Nankov

All-rounders: Adithya Patnam, Sulaiman Ali, Dimo Nikolov

Bowlers: Parth Acharya, Boyko Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski

PLO vs BAR Probable XIs:

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Ali Hussain, Nabeen Javed, Waqas Gondal, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Adithya Patnam, Jalal Asif, Junaid Farooq, Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda, Saim Hussain (C & WK)

Barbarians: Adrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Krasimir Kamenov, Nikolay Nankov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Nikolov (C), Mohammad Fayaz, Tom Omolo, Hristo Ivanov

