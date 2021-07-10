PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria Eliminator, July 10 11:30 am IST

PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Eliminator Match between BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians:BSCU-MU Plovdiv will take on Barbarians on Saturday in the Eliminator round of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Bulgaria at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia. BSCU-MU Plovdiv qualified for the Eliminator after winning their last two games against VTU-MU Pleven on Friday. After the conclusion of the Group Stage of the tournament, they finished at the third position with seven points in their kitty.

On the other hand, Barbarians narrowly qualified for this round of the tournament after fining fourth in the last stage. However, in their seventh game, the Barbarians defeated league leader Indo-Bulgarian by 7 wickets and it has boosted their morale.On Friday, when Barbarians will be up against BSCU-MU Plovdiv in the Eliminator, they will take confidence from their emphatic win over Indo-Bulgarian.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Bulgaria Eliminator match between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Barbarians; here is everything you need to know:

PLO vs BAR Telecast

The match between PLO vs BAR is not televised in India.

PLO vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between PLO vs BAR can be live-streamed on FanCode app.

PLO vs BAR Match Details

The match between PLO vs BAR will be played on Saturday, July 10 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia. The game between PLO vs BAR will start at 11:30 am (IST).

PLO vs BAR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sulaiman Ali

Vice-captain: Saim Hussain

PLO vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain

Batsmen: Vishnu Sureshbabu, Ali Hussain, Vasilen Kamburov

All-Rounders: Sulaiman Ali, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Fayaz Mohammad, Junaid Farooq

Bowlers: Nikolay Nankov, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman

PLO vs BAR probable playing XI:

BSCU-MU Plovdiv Predicted Playing XI: Saim Hussain (c & wk), Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Aamir Nakhuda, Junaid Farooq, Ali Hussain, Haamid Hussain, Nabeel Javed, Parth Acharya / Zain Abidi, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman

Barbarians Predicted Playing XI: Fayaz Mohammad, Vasil Hristov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov (c), Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boyko Ivanov, Vasilen Kamburov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Nikolay Nankov, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski / Julian Hristov

