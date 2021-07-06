PLO vs MUS Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Match, July 06, 11:30 AM IST Tuesday

PLO vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Academic-MU Sofia: BSCU-MU Plovdiv will square off against Academic-MU Sofia in the fifth and sixth matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 06, Tuesday at 11:30 am IST and 01:30 pm IST respectively.

BSCU-MU Plovdiv kickstarted their campaign in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on a winning note. PLO defeated Barbarians in their first match in a stunning fashion by ten wickets. However, the next match between both the teams was abandoned due to rain. With one victory and one abandoned game, BSCU-MU Plovdiv are placed at the second position on the points table.

Academic-MU Sofia, on the other hand, had a dismal start to their tournament. They lost both the opening matches against Indo-Bulgarian CC by two runs and six wickets respectively. With two losses under their belt, Academic-MU Sofia are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Entering two back-to-back fixtures on Tuesday, both BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Academic-MU Sofia will be hoping to pick some valuable points.

Ahead of the match between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Academic-MU Sofia; here is everything you need to know:

PLO vs MUS Telecast

The BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Academic-MU Sofia match will not be broadcast in India.

PLO vs MUS Live Streaming

The match between PLO vs MUS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

PLO vs MUS Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 will be played between BSCU-MU Plovdiv and Academic-MU Sofia at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 06, Tuesday at 11:30 am IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 01:30 pm IST.

PLO vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sulaiman Ali

Vice-Captain - Kevin D’Souza

Suggested Playing XI for PLO vs MUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Omar Rasool, Saim Hussain, Ishan De Silva

Batsmen: Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Ali Hussain

All-rounders: Sulaiman Ali, Ali Rasool

Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Muhammad Uzair

PLO vs MUS Probable XIs

BSCU-MU Plovdiv: Saim Hussain (C & WK), Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif

Academic-MU Sofia: Ishan De Silva (C), Firas Hussain, Omar Rasool (WK), Kevin D’Souza, Ashbel Nicson, Ali Rasool, Ahsan Raja, Huzaif Yousuf, Albin Jacob, Kevin George, Delrick Vinu

