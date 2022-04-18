PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match, April 18, 03:30 PM IST

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 today’s match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and probable playing XIs for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between BSCU – MU Plovdiv and VTU-MU Pleven April 18, 03:30 PM IST

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between BSCU – MU Plovdiv and VTU-MU Pleven:

BSCU – MU Plovdiv will kick off the proceedings at ECS T1- Bulgaria 2022 with an encounter against VTU-MU Pleven. The two teams will play against each other at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Both BSCU – MU Plovdiv and VTU-MU Pleven are new to the ECS T10 format and will hope to take a lot of learning and experience this season. BSCU – MU Plovdiv have a relatively young squad at their disposal. They have a good batting unit but their bowling lacks the experience.

Advertisement

Saim Hussain, Kiran Dassan, and Parth Acharya are likely to be the crucial players for the team. Coming to VTU-MU Pleven, they have picked a strong squad. The team has a lot of experience and are favorites to win the game. Akshay Harikumar, Mukul Kudayan, and Nithin Sunil are expected to lead the attack for the team.

Ahead of the match between BSCU – MU Plovdiv and VTU-MU Pleven, here is everything you need to know:

PLO vs PLE Telecast

BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven game will not be telecast in India

PLO vs PLE Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PLO vs PLE Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 03:30 PM IST on April 18, Monday.

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Sufyan

Vice-Captain - Kiran Dasan

Suggested Playing XI for PLO vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain

Batters: Zain Abidi, Tarun Yadav, Mohammad Sufyan

All-rounders: Akshay Harikumar, Mukul Kadyan, Kiran Dasan, Shariyar Mohammed

Bowlers: Amal Thomas, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya

PLO vs PLE Probable XIs:

BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Faizan Rehman, Roohaan Makhdoomi, Ahsan Khan, Karthik Sreekumar, Kiran Dasan, Muhammad Uzair, Saim Hussain, Zain Abidi, Umar Naveed, Parth Acharya, Mohammad Sufyan

VTU-MU Pleven: Zaigham Butt, Amal Thomas, Jishnu Sivakumar, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Apoorv Mishra, Shariyar Mohammed, Zain Mustafa, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil, Tarun Yadav

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here