Ploy of Playing Two D/N Tests Against India Down Under Could Backfire: Chappell

Former Australia batsman Ian Chappell is of the opinion that the idea of playing D/N Tests against India could backfire on the Kangaroos. Earlier a report on ESPNCricinfo had stated that Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings was interested in playing more than one pink ball Tests against Virat Kohli & Co. However Chappell does not agree to the idea.

Cricketnext Staff |December 9, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
“Despite doing a good job last tour and possibly overseeing an even better attack for next summer’s series, Kohli could face a different kind of challenge in Australia,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

“Cricket Australia is contemplating two day-night Tests for the 2020-21 Indian tour. However, if that ploy is meant to advantage Australia, it may backfire as India have a strong attack and Kohli has already shown he’s adept at captaincy in this part of the world,” he added.

Even BCCI President had reacted to CA’s proposal, and had said that two D/N Tests in a series would be a bit too much. He further said that the BCCI will take a call on it.

“Whether India go to play two day-night Tests in Australia is not assured,” Ganguly said at the India Today Conclave. “Two out of four would be a bit too much with the pink ball. We will assess it. I read it in the newspapers this morning. I haven’t heard anything from the Australian cricket board. We will deal with it as it comes.”

He added: “Pleasingly, they’ve played their first day-night Test and won easily. Now they’ve got through that it might give them the right build-up to it over here. I’ve got no doubt they’ll consider playing one and maybe even more day-night Test matches. But that’s down the track to when we catch up with them in January.”

