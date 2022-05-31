PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Czech Republic 2022 match, May 31, 02:30 PM IST

PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Czech Republic 2022 match between Plzen Guardians and United CC:

United CC will start the Tuesday game as favourites as they will take on Plzen Guardians for the second time in the ECS Czech Republic 2022. Plzen Guardians are currently at the bottom of the points table.

They lost their first game against Prague CC by 73 runs while their second defeat came against United by nine wickets. In both the matches, the batters could have done much better. The team ended up scoring only 71 and 59 runs in ten overs. For the team to do well in the league, it is important for Jatin Kumar and Saran Ravichandran to step up and score runs for their team.

United CC also started the league on a poor note. Their first loss came against Bohemian by eight wickets. United scored only 63 runs in ten overs. However, the team redeemed itself in the second game against Plzen Guardians. They will now hope to continue the momentum to climb up the points table from the third place.

Ahead of the match between Plzen Guardians and United CC, here is everything you need to know:

PLZ vs UCC Telecast

Plzen Guardians vs United CC game will not be telecast in India

PLZ vs UCC Live Streaming

The ECS Czech Republic 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PLZ vs UCC Match Details

PLZ vs UCC match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 02:30 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Mustafa Nawab

Vice-Captain – Pramod Bagauly

Suggested Playing XI for PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ghanshyam Kumar

Batters: Yashwantha Salian, Piyush Singh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly

All-rounders: Shyamal Joshi, Mustafa Nawab, Jatin Kumar, Saran Ravichandran

Bowlers: Arpan Shukla, Amandeep Singh Bindra, Phanni Mantada

PLZ vs UCC Probable XIs:

Plzen Guardians: Sadoon Farrukh, Roshan Singh-I, Guru Singh, Phanni Mantada, Prabhu Balakrishnan, Jyotish Kana, Jatin Kumar, Dijo Vincent(wk), Saran Ravichandran, Ashwin Sampath, Keyur Patel

United CC: Yashwantha Salian, Pramod Bagauly (c), Ghanshyam Kumar (wk), Arpan Shukla, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Piyush Singh Baghel, Shyamal Joshi, Amandeep Singh Bindra

