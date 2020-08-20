Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PM May Call MS Dhoni And Ask Him to Play T20 World Cup, You Can't Say No to PM: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he wouldn't be surprised if India Prime Minister calls on MS Dhoni to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
MS Dhoni can comeback from retirement if the India Prime Minister asks him to, feels Shoaib Akhtar. Photo Twitter

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he wouldn't be surprised if India Prime Minister calls on MS Dhoni to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Drawing analogy to Imran Khan, Akhtar said it's possible that Dhoni might play in the tournament as 'you cannot say no to the Prime Minister'.

"He (Dhoni) still is not done. He is still going to play IPL for at least two more years. You never know, the Prime Minister may call him and request him to play the T20 World Cup. That is also possible," Akhtar said in an interaction on Youtube channel ‘Bol Wasim’.

"Imran Khan was asked by General Zia-ul-Haq not to leave cricket after 1987, and he played. You cannot say no to the Prime Minister."

ALSO READ: When MS Dhoni Firmly Asked Suresh Raina to Follow his Instructions

Akhtar said Dhoni could have well gone on to play longer given Indian fans love their stars.

"I think he could have gone on to play the T20 World Cup. The way India supports its stars, the way they love them, and recognizes them, they would have played him in T20s. But it was his personal choice.

"But again he has won everything, a person from Ranchi has rocked the whole of India, what else do you need. At the end of the day, the world should remember you. And a nation like India, they will never let you get forgotten."

ALSO READ: BCCI Considering Farewell Match for MS Dhoni After IPL 2020

While predicting big runs for him in the IPL, Akhtar said India will be more than happy to give Dhoni a farewell game if he desires.

"India will be geared up to give him a farewell game, trust me. If he doesn’t want it, it is a different thing, but entire India will be ready," he said.

"The whole stadium will be booked for him to play a couple of T20 matches. He still has not retired from IPL. He is going to score big runs in the IPL."

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

