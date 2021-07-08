‘PM Modi Could Not Have Picked A Better Sports Minister’: Harbhajan Singh

Anurag Thakur, who was serving as the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, was promoted as a Cabinet minister on Wednesday and he has been allocated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He will also handle the additional charge of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This move has been welcomed by a number of sportspersons and taking to Twitter, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh called Anurag Thakur a ‘young’, ‘dynamic’ person who is very ‘passionate’ about sports with lots of experience in sports administration. He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not have picked a better sports minister for India.

Young, dynamic, passionate for sports with lots of experience in sports administration. Prime Minster @narendramodi ji couldn’t have picked a better sports minister for India. Many many congrats @ianuragthakur— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2021

Anurag Thakur will succeed Kiren Rijiju as the Union Sports Minister. Rijiju, on the other hand will be serving as the Law Minister. The 45-year-old Himachal MP was earlier the Minister of State for Finance under Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In his previous successful stints, Anurag Thakur was also the president of the BCCI from May 2016 to February 2017.

Taking to Twitter, India head coach Ravi Shastri congratulated Thakur and expressed his delight that a former BCCI president has been appointed as the sports minister.

Great to see a former @BCCI President become the Sports Minister in the Union cabinet. Congratulations on the double whammy @ianuragthakur ji 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RDL4WpmSNh— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 7, 2021

In order to be eligible for a post in BCCI’s junior selection committee, Thakur needed to be a Ranji player and before one such match, he walked into the Himachal Pradesh dressing room and announced himself the captain of the side that was taking on Jammu & Kashmir. Although he was dismissed for a duck, it gave him the required experience and his administrative career got a boost.

