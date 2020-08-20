Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS VIENNA, 2020 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 August, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna Afghan CC

158/3 (10.0)

Vienna Afghan CC
v/s
Austria CC Wien
Austria CC Wien*

8/0 (0.4)

Austria CC Wien need 151 runs in 56 balls at 16.17 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

PM Modi's Letter to MS Dhoni: 'The Correct Way to Assess Your Impact is as a Phenomenon'

Former India captain MS Dhoni shared a letter sent by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the cricketer for his achievements following his retirement from the international arena.

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
MS Dhoni thanked Narendra Modi for his two-page letter of appreciation following the cricketer's retirement.

Former India captain MS Dhoni shared a letter sent by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the cricketer for his achievements following his retirement from the international arena.

"The name Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his cricketing statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you as just a sportsperson would be injustice. The correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon," Modi wrote in a two-page letter.

"An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes," Dhoni tweeted.

Dhoni had on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket through a video on Instagram.

ALSO READ: PM May Call MS Dhoni And Ask Him to Play T20 World Cup, You Can't Say No to PM: Shoaib Akhtar

"I would also like to mention your special association towards India's armed forces. You were most happy being among our army personnel. Your concern towards their welfare has always been remarkable," Modi wrote.

Dhoni is also an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian territorial army.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had lauded Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket.

"MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours," said Shah. "World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!"

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, from Dhoni's home state, said the entire country and the world is happy and proud of Dhoni's achievements. He had also  called for a farewell match for Dhoni in state capital Ranchi.

Dhoni Retirementdhoni retiresindia prime minister narendra modiMS Dhonims dhoni retirementms dhoni retiresNarendra Modipm modi

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more