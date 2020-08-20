PM Modi's Letter to MS Dhoni: 'The Correct Way to Assess Your Impact is as a Phenomenon'

Former India captain MS Dhoni shared a letter sent by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the cricketer for his achievements following his retirement from the international arena.
"The name Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his cricketing statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you as just a sportsperson would be injustice. The correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon," Modi wrote in a two-page letter.
"An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes," Dhoni tweeted.
An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020
An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7
— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020
Dhoni had on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket through a video on Instagram.
ALSO READ: PM May Call MS Dhoni And Ask Him to Play T20 World Cup, You Can't Say No to PM: Shoaib Akhtar
"I would also like to mention your special association towards India's armed forces. You were most happy being among our army personnel. Your concern towards their welfare has always been remarkable," Modi wrote.
Dhoni is also an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian territorial army.
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had lauded Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket.
"MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours," said Shah. "World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!"
Chief Minister Hemant Soren, from Dhoni's home state, said the entire country and the world is happy and proud of Dhoni's achievements. He had also called for a farewell match for Dhoni in state capital Ranchi.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
PM Modi's Letter to MS Dhoni: 'The Correct Way to Assess Your Impact is as a Phenomenon'
Former India captain MS Dhoni shared a letter sent by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the cricketer for his achievements following his retirement from the international arena.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings