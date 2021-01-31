PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India for Victory Down Under on 'Mann Ki Baat'

After India's exploits Down Under, they received praise from world over, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too joined in to congratulate the team on marvellous feat. Talking on Mann Ki Baat, the PM highlighted the enormity of the series.

Later, BCCI too thanked the PM for his encouraging words.

Meanwhile, India's middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara went past Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and is now placed at the sixth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. Pujara remained one of the architects of India's series win Down Under and his consistent scores made sure that he rapidly rise in the latest Test rankings released by ICC. Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also moved up a spot to be at the eighth position.

Speaking on Youtube, the 33-year-old had mentioned that how not being part of India's limited overs side left him short of match practice. Pujara also doesn't have an IPL franchise.

"After the lockdown I didn't have any match practice before the Australia tour so to prepare for that big series it became a little difficult. Otherwise if there was no COVID then there would have been some first-class games which I would have played. But because of the COVID lockdown there were not many FC games which I could play. I only played 1 game (warm-up match) before the Test series started so as a batter it was difficult to gain the rhythm, concentration. Early on it was difficult but as I started playing few more games, it took me a couple of Test matches to find the right way (to bat in Australia)," he added.