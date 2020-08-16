Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Tributes for Chetan Chauhan

Chauhan wore many hats in his illustrious life; apart from playing for India, he was a politician and a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Tributes for Chetan Chauhan

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday (August 16) at the age of 73. He had tested positive for coronavirus in July and recently suffered from kidney failure.

Chauhan wore many hats in his illustrious life; apart from playing for India, he was a politician and a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes from the political sphere, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir paid tribute from the cricketing world.

VS

The more contemporary cricketers like R Ashwin and Washington Sundar too joined in.

After making his debut for Team India in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. While in Tests he scored 2084 runs at an average of 31, in the ODIs he could only manage to score 157 runs.

