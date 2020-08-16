PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Tributes for Chetan Chauhan

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday (August 16) at the age of 73. He had tested positive for coronavirus in July and recently suffered from kidney failure.
Chauhan wore many hats in his illustrious life; apart from playing for India, he was a politician and a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes from the political sphere, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir paid tribute from the cricketing world.
Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020
Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai.He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team.May his soul Rest in Peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AlkVHj47XK— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2020
Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family. 🙏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2020
Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏🏽— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2020
Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones! pic.twitter.com/6dvIlqZ7ke— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 16, 2020
My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2020
Sad to learn about the demise of #ChetanChauhan . My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti !— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2020
Saddened by the demise of indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family. #rip— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 16, 2020
The more contemporary cricketers like R Ashwin and Washington Sundar too joined in.
Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. #COVID19India #ChetanChauhan My deepest condolences to his family and friends.🙏 RIP— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2020
Saddened to hear the passing away of Chetan Chauhan Sir. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace sir. 🙏— Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) August 16, 2020
After making his debut for Team India in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. While in Tests he scored 2084 runs at an average of 31, in the ODIs he could only manage to score 157 runs.
