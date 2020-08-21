Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

115/5 (9.5)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

PM Narendra Modi's Letter to Suresh Raina: 'Would Take Days to Count Number of Runs You Saved with Alertness on Field'

Ace India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement on August 15, along with MS Dhoni, bringing end to a golden era. Wishes poured in from around the world, after two highly successful careers culminated after serving the nation for so long.

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
narendra modi, suresh raina

Ace India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement on August 15, along with MS Dhoni, bringing end to a golden era. Wishes poured in from around the world, after two highly successful careers culminated after serving the nation for so long.

Like prime minister Narendra Modi wrote a special letter for Dhoni, he did for Raina as well. A paragraph from the letter read, "Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded. Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved with your alertness on field."

Raina then took to Twitter to thank him for his wishes. He tweeted, "When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!"

Earlier, the PM had written for Dhoni,"The name Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his cricketing statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you as just a sportsperson would be injustice. The correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon.

dhoni retiresMS DhoniNarendra ModiOff The Fieldsuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more