PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 Best Picks / PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 Captain / PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Pak Montcada CC and Hira CC Sabadell are set to clash in the 39th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona series today. HCCS had a terrible start in the tournament, losing the first three games in a row, before it finally prevailed over Gracia CC, the worst performing team in Group B. They will certainly take positives from the match and try to win some points in the two matches they are scheduled to play today. For PMCC, it will be just their third match, with one win in two matches played. The match will be played at 04:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.
PMCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
PMCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
PMCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell: Match Details
October 23 – 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell captain: Bakhtair Khalid
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell wicketkeeper: Sharanjit Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell batsmen: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar UI Haq, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell all-rounders: Ibrar Hussain, Ikram UI Haq, Shanawar Shahzad
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell bowlers: Shahzad Amir, Raja Adeel, Mehmood Akhtar
PMCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC playing 11 against Hira CC Sabadell: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Ibrar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Kashif Shafi (WK), Syed Hashim Mir, Nawazish Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Shahzad Amir, Raja Adeel
PMCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell playing 11 against Pak Montcada CC: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar UI Haq, Harjot Singh, Shanawar Shahzad, Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh (WK), Ikram UI Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Manan Ayub
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking