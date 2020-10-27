PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
08:29 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd ODI - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
08:30 IST - Canberra
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
12:30 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
14:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
04:30 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
04:30 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Best Picks / PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Captain / PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
One of the strongest teams in Group B, Pak Montcada CC will take on the lying at the bottom Joves Units CC in the 46th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. PMCC have won three of their first four matches which include a win over the table toppers Falco Zalmi CC by 68 runs. They will clearly be in high spirits going into this match. Of course, they have to overcome MBCC which is their first opponent today. JUCC have won only one match in the tournament so far and it will be tough for them to face a strong team like PMCC. But if they do manage to win, they are set to climb a few places up on the table.
PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC: Live Score / Scorecard
PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC: Match Details
October 27 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC captain: Mohsin Ali
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC vice-captain: Taqqi UI Mazhar
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC wicketkeeper: Kashif Shafi
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC batsmen: Prince Dhiman, Asjad Butt, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Shahid Nazir
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC all-rounders: Mohsin Ali, Nawazish Ali, Ali Raza
ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC bowlers: Shahzad Amir, Raja Adeel, Sohaib Khan
PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC playing 11 against Joves Units CC: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Ibrar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Kashif Shafi (WK), Syed Hashim Mir, Nawazish Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Shahzad Amir, Raja Adeel
PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC playing 11 against Pak Montcada CC: Mohammad Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Abdul Rehman Ullah (WK), Haroon Salik, Ali Hurair, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking