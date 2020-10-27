PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Best Picks / PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Captain / PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

One of the strongest teams in Group B, Pak Montcada CC will take on the lying at the bottom Joves Units CC in the 46th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. PMCC have won three of their first four matches which include a win over the table toppers Falco Zalmi CC by 68 runs. They will clearly be in high spirits going into this match. Of course, they have to overcome MBCC which is their first opponent today. JUCC have won only one match in the tournament so far and it will be tough for them to face a strong team like PMCC. But if they do manage to win, they are set to climb a few places up on the table.

PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC: Match Details

October 27 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC captain: Mohsin Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC vice-captain: Taqqi UI Mazhar

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC wicketkeeper: Kashif Shafi

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC batsmen: Prince Dhiman, Asjad Butt, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Shahid Nazir

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC all-rounders: Mohsin Ali, Nawazish Ali, Ali Raza

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC bowlers: Shahzad Amir, Raja Adeel, Sohaib Khan

PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC playing 11 against Joves Units CC: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Ibrar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Kashif Shafi (WK), Syed Hashim Mir, Nawazish Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Shahzad Amir, Raja Adeel

PMCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC playing 11 against Pak Montcada CC: Mohammad Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Abdul Rehman Ullah (WK), Haroon Salik, Ali Hurair, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan