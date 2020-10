PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 Best Picks / PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 Captain / PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The upcoming fixture of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Pak Montcada CC making its debut in the series. In the 14th match of the league, Pak Montcada CC will be up against Raval Sporting CC on Thursday, October 15. The outing will commence from 2:30 PM at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

Both these teams are part of Group B. Raval Sporting CC had a match earlier in the day. The team faced Gracia CC in the outing.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

PMCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC: Match Details

October 15 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 team for Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC captain: Raja Adeel

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC wicket keeper: Raja Adeel

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC batsmen: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Ibrar Hussain

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC all-rounders: Iqbal Khan, Shahzad Amir, Kumar Trikamal

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC bowlers: Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Prince Dhiman

PMCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Raja Adeel (WK), Kashif Shafi, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail, Ghulam Sabar, Asjad Butt, Gopi Singh, Nawazish Ali, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Shahzad Amir, Prince Dhiman

PMCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Pak Montcada CC: Aamir Manzoor (WK), Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani , Momin Alinaki