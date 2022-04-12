PNG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, ICC Men's CWC League 2 2019-23, April 12, 4:30 PM IST

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 match between Papua New Guinea and Oman: Papua New Guinea will try their best to put an end to their losing streak in the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 as they will take on Oman on Tuesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. PNG are in a dire need of a victory in the 50-over competition.

The team is at the rock-bottom on the points table with just one win from as many as 17 league matches. Their most recent loss in the competition came against Scotland by a whopping 162 runs. Batting first, Scotland posted a mammoth score of 284 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, Papua New Guinea ended up with only 122 runs. No batter scored even 30 runs and that resulted in the downfall of the team.

On the other hand, Oman are at the top of the points table. They have taken a big lead in the competition as compared to their rival team of today’s match. Oman have featured in 29 games so far, winning 17 and losing ten matches. Oman were also bettered by Scotland in their last game by four runs.

Ahead of the match between Papua New Guinea and Oman; here is everything you need to know:

PNG vs OMN Telecast

Papua New Guinea vs Oman game will not be telecast in India.

PNG vs OMN Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PNG vs OMN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 4:30 PM IST on April 12, Tuesday.

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-Captain: Shoaib Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Simon Atai

Batters: Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Sese Bau

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar-Ali, Norman Vanua

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Riley Hekure

PNG vs OMN Probable XIs

Papua New Guinea: Simon Atai (wk), Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Semo Kamea, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua

Oman: Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan

