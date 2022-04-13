PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men's CWC League 2 2019-23 match, April 13, 4:30 PM IST

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland: Papua New Guinea will lock horns with Scotland in the upcoming game of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams have enjoyed contrasting outings in the 50-over competition.

PNG are struggling in the tournament. They have won just one from their 18 league matches. With two points to their name, Papua New Guinea are reeling at the last place in the points table.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Scotland, on the other hand, are third in the points table with nine wins, three losses, and two abandoned games. The team has been making headlines owing to their good performance with the bat.

PNG and Scotland played against each other last week too. The game saw Scotland scoring a win by a massive 162 runs. The team successfully defended 284 runs in 50 overs as Gavin Martin took a four-wicket haul.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

PNG vs SCO Telecast

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland game will not be telecast in India.

PNG vs SCO Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PNG vs SCO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 4:30 PM IST on April 13, Wednesday.

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Assad Vala

Vice-Captain - Kyle Coetzer

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Kyle Coetzer, Richie Berrington, George Munsey

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Norman Vanua, Charles Amini, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Jason Kila

PNG vs SCO Probable XIs:

Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Nosaina Pokana, Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai (wk), Jason Kila, Semo Kamea, Riley Hekure

Scotland: Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here