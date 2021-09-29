PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 Match 4, Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, Sep 29, 4 pm IST

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 between Papua New Guinea and Scotland: Papa New Guinea (PNG) will square off against Scotland in the fourth match of their tri-nation series on Wednesday, September 29, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2).

PNG have played two matches in this of the CWC League Two One-Day where they were unable to win a single game so far. Their first loss by six wickets was against the same opponents, before Oman thumped by a 110-run margin in the second.

On the contrary, Scotland have won both of their opening fixtures. After registering a six-wicket victory against Papa New Guinea during the weekend, the Scots won their second match against Oman by 18 runs on Tuesday.

Both the teams have played five matches against each other in the last few years where Scotland have the upper hand as they have won all of those matches against Papua New Guinea.

Ahead of the match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

PNG vs SCO Telecast

The third ODI match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland will not be broadcasted in India.

PNG vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between Papua New Guinea vs Scotland can be live-streamed on Fancode app and website.

PNG vs SCO Match Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 between PNG vs SCO will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), in Al Amerat on Wednesday, September 29, at 04:00 pm IST.

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Richie Berrington

Vice-Captain: Assad Vala

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Lega Siaka

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Hamza Tahir

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chad Soper

PNG vs SCO Probable XIs:

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here